Dozens of Chihuahuas Removed from Home in Northeast Minnesota

CARLTON (AP) — Dozens of Chihuahuas have been removed from a home in northeastern Minnesota and brought to the Animal Humane Society in Golden Valley.

The Carlton County Sheriff's Office got a call from an agent with the Animal Humane Society about dogs living in crowded and unsanitary conditions at a home in Silver Township. A deputy went with the agent to the home, and 41 small Chihuahua and Chihuahua mix dogs were voluntarily surrendered.