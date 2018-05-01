Douglas Patrick Cramlet, 71, Sartell

February 4, 1947 - April 29, 2018

A public gathering will be held on Friday, May 4, 2018 from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. at St. Francis Xavier Parish Gathering Space in Sartell, MN for Douglas Patrick Cramlet age 71 of Sartell. He died on Sunday, April 29, 2018 peacefully at his home. A short prayer will be conducted at 3:00 P.M. by Deacon Steve Yanish of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, in Sartell.

Doug was born on February 4, 1947 in Benson, MN the son of Elmer R. and Ella G. (Bouta) Cramlet. He attended school in Murdock, MN eventually graduating from Benson High School in 1965. Doug attended St. Cloud State University in St. Cloud, MN for 3 years before being drafted into the United States Army. While on active duty he was an M.P. and was honorably discharged on May 13, 1970.

On December 11, 1971 he was united in marriage his wife Emily. Four children were born to this union and also 10 grandchildren. Since their marriage they have made their home in the St. Cloud Area, primarily in Sartell. Doug worked for many years for Auto Parts Headquarters as a warehouse foreman and driver. He retired from there in 2014. During this time, he was also in the Army Reserves where he was a supply sergeant and later was a PLDC instructor at Fort Snelling attaining the rank of Sergeant First Class, retiring from service in 1994.

Doug was an avid sports fan and enjoyed supporting and talking about professional all the way down to his grandchildren’s sports teams. In his younger years he loved playing slow pitch softball and was also an avid bowler.

He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell.

Surviving him is his wife of 46 years Emily of Sartell, four children, ten grandchildren, two sisters, two brothers, four godchildren, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded death by his parents, son-in-law and sister-in-law.