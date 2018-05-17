Douglas L. Schuette, 66, St. Cloud

April 9, 1952 - May 16, 2018

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at South Santiago Lutheran Church in rural Clear Lake for Douglas L. Schuette, 66 of St. Cloud, who died at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester on Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Pastor Daryl Thul will officiate and burial will be at the church cemetery in Clear Lake. Friends and relatives may visit one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday.

Douglas Lyle Schuette was born on April 9, 1952 in Glencoe to Dennis and Lucille (Johnson) Schuette. He worked as a farmer for most of his life, was a truck driver for Schill Trucking and was also a welder for many years. Doug was a member of South Santiago Lutheran Church in Clear Lake. He loved being outdoors, camping, fishing, vegetable gardening and hunting. Doug was a hard worker and great at fixing things, which came in handy on the family farm. He was an ambitious man who was very friendly, talkative and overall a great guy to know.