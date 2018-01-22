Dorothy Shore, 79, Foley

April 16, 1938 - January 21, 2018

Dorothy Shore age 79 of Foley, passed away January 21, 2018 at her home. Memorial Mass will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 27, 2018 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Foreston. Friends may call from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the church on Saturday. Burial will be in the Parish Cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Dorothy Marie Shore was born April 16, 1938 in Oak Park, MN to W. Wallace and Laura (Scherer) Lombard. She married Warren Shore on August 22, 1959 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Foreston. The couple lived in North East Minneapolis for many years before moving north of Ronneby in 1974. Dorothy worked for Wells Fargo Bank in Minneapolis for over 41 years. She enjoyed gardening, feeding the birds and loved nature. She also enjoyed reading and traveling. Dorothy was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church.

She is survived by her brothers and sisters; Marcie Jepson, Milaca; John Lombard, Nisswa; LaDonna (Robert) Lamm, Monticello; Robert (Mary) Lombard, Clear Lake; Gary (Cathy) Lombard, Foley; Dianne (Ron) Jones, Columbia, MO; Ronald (JoAnn) Lombard, Rockford; best friend, Marsha Herrs, Elk River, sisters-in-law; Myrtle Lombard of Foreston and Joetta Holewa of Foley.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband and brothers and sisters; Donald, Richard, William, James, Darlene Kruger, Ethel Ann Lombard and Kathleen Scherbing.