Dorothy L. (O’Brien) Pflueger, 79, St. Joseph

May 23, 1939 - October 21, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 25, 2018 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Dorothy L. (O’Brien) Pflueger, age 79, of St. Joseph. Dorothy passed away peacefully October 21, 2018 at the Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany. Burial will take place in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday and after 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, BOTH at the Heritage Hall at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph. Parish Prayers will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday at Heritage Hall.

Dorothy was born May 23, 1939 in Grand Rapids, MN to Melvin and Margaret (Beto) O’Brien. She married Herbert Pflueger on April 19, 1958 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. She worked a variety of jobs which included being the first waitress at Kay’s Kitchen. She then worked for the College of St. Benedict as a secretary in the Nursing Department for over 13 years. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Joseph, Waite Park American Legion Post 428 Auxiliary and VFW Post 428 Auxiliary.

Dorothy is survived by her children Ken of Avon, Steve of St. Joseph, Kathy (Byron) Cigelske of Avon and Brad of Albany, nine grandchildren, two step grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, brothers Harold and Robert O’Brien and sister Mary Blanchard.

Preceding Dorothy in death were her parents Melvin and Margaret, husband Herbert, siblings Eugene, Joseph, Loretta, Charles, Daniel, and Helen.

Dorothy’s family would like to thank the St. Croix Hospice for their compassion and care.