Dorothy E. Orth, 83, Waite Park and formerly of St. Cloud

March 20, 1935 - September 11, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Dorothy E. Orth, age 83 of Waite Park and formerly of St. Cloud who passed away on Tuesday, September 11, 2018 at the Country Manor Health Care Center in Sartell. Reverend LeRoy Scheierl will officiate. Entombment will take place at the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and after 9:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church.

Dorothy was born on March 20, 1935 in Belgrade, Minnesota to John and Emma (Wuertz) Waldorf. She married Philip L. Orth on July 15, 1957 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. Dorothy was self-employed as a hairdresser and worked for Fingerhut for 27 years retiring in 1997. She was a member of St. Peter’s Parish, St. Barbara Mission Group, Knights of Columbus Council #5548 Auxiliary, Eagles #622 Auxiliary, St. Cloud Veterans of Foreign Wars Granite Post #428 Auxiliary and Waite Park Senior Citizens.

Dorothy is survived by her husband, Phil; children, Deb (Bob) Miller of Sartell, Donna (Mike) Parker of Becker and Jim (LeAnn) of St. Cloud; seven grandchildren, Mike, Jenn, Rachel, Nate, Christina, Carissa and Cole; seven great grandchildren; brothers, Bert of Sauk Centre and Don of Waite Park.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Tillie Beuning; brothers, Raymond, Roman and Gene.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.

The family would like to thank the staff at Country Manor Health Care Center for their kindness and care given to Dorothy during her stay with them.