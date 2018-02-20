Dorothy Anne Rastetter, 90, St. Cloud

May 23, 1927 - February 16, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Dorothy Anne Rastetter, age 90 of St. Cloud who passed away on Friday February 16, 2018 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community in St. Cloud. Reverend Douglas Liebsch will officiate. Entombment will take place at the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be after 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Dorothy was born on May 23, 1927 in Gilman, Minnesota to Bernard and Veronica (Stoltz) Stachowski. She married Leonard “Bill” Rastetter on May 28, 1946 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. Dorothy was employed by J.C. Penneys for ten years. Dorothy was a gifted crafter, seamstress and started and organized the St. Augustine’s Craft Sale. She was a member of St. Augustine’s Parish, St. Anne’s Christian Women, Crosier Apostolate and the Legion of Mary.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Gerri Kremer of Arden Hills and David of Maple Grove; grandchildren, Kimberly Kremer, Jay and Nate Rastetter; sisters, Lorraine Nalivaiko of Bloomington, Shirley Beutz of Minneapolis and Janice Lind of Jackson, California; brother, Norbert of Minneapolis and many nieces nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Leonard “Bill”; son-in-law, Gary Kremer; brothers, Bernard, Jr., Raymond and Ronald; and sister, Margie Beutz.

A special Thank You to the staff at St. Benedict’s Senior Community and St. Croix Hospice for your compassionate and loving care.