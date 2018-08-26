Dorothy A. Statz, 90, Luxemberg

March 19, 1938 - August 24, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 31, 2018 at St. Wendelin’s Catholic Church in Luxemberg for Dorothy A. Statz, age 90, of Luxemberg who passed away on Friday, August 24, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Ron Weyrens will officiate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services on Friday at Mary Hall in Luxemberg. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

Dorothy was born on March 19, 1928 in St. Cloud to August and Ann (Seelen) Otremba. She attended St. Cloud Beauty College and after school worked in Heinens Beauty Salon for five years. She married Greg Statz on August 23, 1951 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Together they lived in Luxemberg where they farmed and raised their children. She was a member of St. Wendelin’s Catholic Church, St. Anne’s Christian Women, Little Flower Mission Group, the St. Therese and St. Wendelin Associations, Catholic United Financial and was also involved in Prayer Line.

She enjoyed spending her time embroidering, gardening, reading, and shopping. Dorothy especially loved the time spent with her family.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Karen (Chuck) Lindgren of St. Cloud, Marilyn (Ron) Johnson of Clearwater, Dave (Pam) of Coon Rapids, Cheryl Jacoboski of Coon Rapids, LuAnn (John) White of Menomonie, WI, and Kevin (DeeAnn) of Kimball; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; brother, Dick (Evie) of St. Cloud

She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband in 2004; brother, Bob; and son-in-law, Mark Jacoboski.