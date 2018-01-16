Dorothy A. Pherson, 88, St. Cloud

September 23, 1929 - January 12, 2018

Funeral services will be on Saturday, January 20, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home Chapel, Sauk Rapids for Dorothy A. Pherson, age 88, who passed away peacefully on Friday. Rev. Keith Wiese will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home Chapel, Sauk Rapids on Saturday. Burial will be at Crystal Lake Cemetery in Minneapolis. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Dorothy was born in Lake City, IA to Dawson and Marie (Anderson) Craft in 1929. She was married to husband Thomas H. Pherson on June 12, 1950 in Fort Dodge, IA, and has been a resident of St. Cloud since 1981. Education was important to Dorothy, as she was proud to graduate Magna Cum Laude at the age of 55 from St. Cloud State University. She was an elementary school teacher, teaching grade school for 12 years at St. Mary’s in St. Cloud until her retirement in 1996. Dorothy was a talented artist and musician and loved to dance and decorate. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and was especially fond of her grandchildren and great-grandsons. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Terry (Gil) McCabe of St Cloud; grandsons, Matthew (Jody) McCabe of Issaquah, WA, Jeffrey (Heather) McCabe of Eugene, OR, and Robert McCabe of St. Cloud; and great-grandsons, Brady and Liam McCabe.