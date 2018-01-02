Doris Jaenicke, 96, of Princeton and formerly of Milaca

September 24, 1921 - December 31, 2017

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, January 4, 2018, at Immanuel Lurheran Church in Princeton for Doris Jaenicke, age 96, of Princeton and formerly of Milaca, who died on December 31, 2017, at Fairview Northland Hospital surrounded by her family. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 3 from 5:00-8:00 PM at Williams DIngmann Funeral Home in Princeton and one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.

Doris Elizabeth Clara Bost was born on September 24, 1921, to William and Sophie (Rohr) Bost in Santiago, MN, the last of seven siblings. At a young age, she began working for Mrs. Cora Worthington, helping with personal needs and housework. As she cared for Mrs. Worthington, Doris found herself cared for in return. This was a beautiful relationship that was instrumental in shaping Doris’ forgiving character and servant heart. Later, she moved to St. Paul to live with her sister and worked as a nanny and housekeeper.

In 1940, Doris met Ernest Jaenicke at “The Farm” restaurant in Princeton. Marrying in 1942, they made their home in Oklahoma while Ernest was stationed in the U.S. Army. They moved to St. Paul, MN, and then later to the St. Cloud area owning and running a restaurant together for a time before settling in Milaca to raise their family. Doris worked at Milaca Mills for 28 years. She and Ernest enjoyed dancing, fishing, playing cards; and they were known to laugh for hours at the Legion spending time with their friends.

Doris was a classy lady, loving to get “dolled up” and put her spiked heels and jewelry on. She was an avid reader, frequenting the Princeton library. She was an excellent cook. Her family especially loved her chow mein and her beer-battered fish. She could clean and fillet fish better than any man. Working in the gift shop for the Fairview Hospital Women’s Auxiliary was a social event to her and a highlight in her retirement years. She was always a part of her church circles and Bible studies whether at Zion Lutheran or Immanuel Lutheran Church. Ernest died in 2000 and she remained to live independently until 2015 when she moved to the Caley House and then to Elim, where she continued to serve and bring joy to others.

She was preceded in death by her parents; six siblings; her husband, Ernest; grandson, Seth Wilkins; and great-grandson, Cole Pavlish.

Doris will be deeply missed by her children, Jim (Julie Thieler) Jaenicke of Rio Verde, AZ, Cheryl (Bill) Kanfield of Mesa, AZ, and Deb (Mike) Wilkins of Princeton; her grandchildren, Garret Jaenicke, Chad Hoeft, Robert Dahlstrom, Randy Dahlstrom, Robert Williams, Matthew Wilkins, Carl Pavlish, Kim Hoeft, Shari Williams, and Rachael Pavlish; and eight great-grandchildren.

We love you, we miss you, and we entrust you into God’s care now. Job well done!