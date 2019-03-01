Doris E. Weiman, 85, St. Cloud

February 10, 1934 – March 1, 2019

Doris Eileen Weiman, age 85, St. Cloud, MN, died Friday, March 1, 2019 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House, St. Augusta, MN.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 6:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 PM Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN.

Doris was born February 10, 1934 in Chokio, MN to Walter and Elsie C. (Wollitz) Brunkow. She married Sylvester “Buster” Weiman on September 13, 1952 in St. Cloud, MN. Doris was employed by the Stearns County Library on the Bookmobile for over 40 years. Doris enjoyed bringing books to the rural Stearns County communities which made many lasting memories for the people of those communities. She enjoyed bird watching, reading, crossword puzzles, old time dancing and playing cards. Doris was known for her homemade caramel turtles as well as her green thumb and beautiful gardens.

Survivors include children, Gail Gornik of St. Cloud, MN; Chuck (Darlene) Weiman of St. Joseph, MN; Randy (Joan) Weiman of St. Cloud, MN; Marlene (Jim) Pundsack of St. Augusta, MN; sister, LaVonne Thompson of Eugene, OR; six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Sylvester “Buster” on May 12, 2015, son-in-law Fred Gornik, and sisters Lucille Murphy and Donna Moen.

Memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Allyson Mugg who was so nice to Doris during her brief stay at Sterling Park Apartments. They would also like to thank the CentraCare Hospice team, who gave them support and direction in this journey and to the staff and volunteers at Quiet Oaks Hospice House. You are truly Awesome!!