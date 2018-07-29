Dorine C. Schlosser, 87, Sartell

May 15, 1931 - July 27, 2018

Daniel Funeral Home

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Dorine C. Schlosser, age 87, of Sartell, who passed away on Friday, July 27, 2018 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House. Reverend LeRoy Scheierl will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the Church.

Dorine was born on May 15, 1931 to Leo and Mary (Hoeschen) Knoblach in Freeport, Minnesota. She graduated from St. Cloud State with a teaching degree. There she met her future husband, Charles J. “Chuck” Schlosser. They were united in marriage on December 28, 1957 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Freeport. Dorine was a kindergarten and first grade teacher for over 30 years, eventually retiring from the Sartell/St. Stephen School District after 25 years of service. She was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church and volunteered for their annual rummage sales and fundraising events.

Dorine was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who loved spending time with her family and friends. She was an excellent home maker who enjoyed decorating, cooking, baking and entertaining guests. Dorine was also very generous with her time and talents by helping to take care of her mother as well as her mother and father-in-law.

She is survived by her loving husband of 60 plus years, Chuck; son, Tom (JoAnn); grandson, Andrew (Abree); great-grandchildren, Aislin and Guinevere; brother, Mark (Vivian) Knoblach; sister, Jean West; sister-in-law, Mary Knoblach and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Dorine is preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Matthew and brother, Lloyd Knoblach.

A special thank you to the staff of Quiet Oaks Hospice House and CentraCare Hospice for their loving and compassionate care of Dorine.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House.