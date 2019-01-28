Doreen C. Murphy, 86, St. Cloud

October 2, 1932 - January 27, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 1, 2019 at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Doreen C. Murphy, age 86 of St. Cloud who passed away on Sunday, January 27, 2019 at the Country Manor Health Care Center in Sartell. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday and after 8:30 a.m. on Friday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Parish prayers will be at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Doreen was born October 2, 1932 in St. Joseph, Minnesota to Roman and Stella (Storkamp) Rassier. She married Daniel D. Murphy on October 22, 1952 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph. The couple owned and operated Dan’s Board and Care Home in St. Cloud from 1954 until Doreen’s retirement in 1996. Doreen was a member of St. John Cantius Parish, Rosary Sodality, Veterans of Foreign Wars Granite Post #428 Auxiliary and the St. Cloud Eagles Arie #622 Auxiliary.

Doreen in survived by her sons, Michael of St. Joseph, Jeffrey (Renee) of St. Cloud, Scott (Kathleen) of Nowthen, Kris of St. Joseph; nine grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Roman of Oroville, California, Marilyn (Kenneth) Pierskalla of St. Cloud, Jeannie Farley of Brooklyn Park, Sharon (Allen) Eich of St. Cloud, and Harvey (Jan) of St. Joseph.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Daniel; son, Patrick; daughter, Brenda Voigt; sister, Phyllis Kvalevog; and brothers, William and Gerald.

The Murphy family is grateful for the services provided by Centra Care Home Health Care and Hospice and the Country Manor Health Care Center staff.