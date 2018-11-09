Door Knocking Salesman Scamming Waite Park Residents

WAITE PARK -- Be leery of a salesman knocking on your door in Waite Park.

The police department says they have received a number of calls from residents who have had an alarm and life alert salesman at their door.

The scammer tells residents there has been a number of break-ins in Waite Park, even saying doors to homes are being kicked in.

Police officials say this information is false, adding while their department has experienced a number of vehicle break-ins over the years, home break-ins do not happen very often.

If you have any questions you're asked to contact the Waite Park Police Department.