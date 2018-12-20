WHAT IN THE WORLD IS A XENNIAL?

The Merriam Webster Dictionary has been watching the word "Xennial" since 2017. Apparently there are a lot of people that feel they are definitely in a class of their own. I for one; can't relate to you. You are described as a group that was too young for Voltron but too old for Power Rangers. Voltron? Vaguely. Power Rangers? Yeah...my kid was all about them.

