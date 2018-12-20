Don’t Quite Fit In? Take The Minnesota Xennial Quiz

WHAT IN THE WORLD IS A XENNIAL?

The Merriam Webster Dictionary has been watching the word "Xennial" since 2017. Apparently there are a lot of people that feel they are definitely in a class of their own. I for one; can't relate to you.  You are described as a group that was too young for Voltron but too old for Power Rangers.  Voltron? Vaguely. Power Rangers? Yeah...my kid was all about them.

TAKE THE XENNIAL QUIZ

  • Were you born between 1977 and 1983?
  • Did you drink Zima?
  • Did you love  "New Kids On The Block?"
  • Did you use a dial up modem to do research in school?
  • Did you get your first email address when you were in college?
  • Do you remember using social media but you're old enough to remember living without it?
  • Did you love Punky Brewster? Hey...I call my son Drewster because of that show!
  • Did you have a Care Bear?
  • The Berenstain Bears? Apparently bears were REALLY the thing...but why not. Winnie The Pooh was great too.

USA TODAY ARTICLE ABOUT XENNIALS

