Don’t Miss The MN “Festive Holiday Lights Tour”

FAMILY TRADITIONS

I don't know about you but my parents still love to look at holiday lights this time of year. It's sort of a tradition to travel throughout the rural neighborhood and look at everyone's brightly lit decorations; a tradition that went back to their childhood as my Grandparents would like to drive around and enjoy the holiday spirit as well.

If you still love looking at holiday lights, you may want to gather up your friends and family and schedule a time to tour the Twin Cities "Festive Holiday Lights Tour."

WHAT DOES THE TOUR INCLUDE?

You'll get a two hour escorted holiday lights tour, seated on a nice cozy warm bus, all while enjoying candy canes, games and maybe even being part of an ugly Christmas Sweater contest. The tour includes enjoying holiday lights for two hours, holiday music, candy canes, games and holiday stories the whole family can enjoy.

TICKETS

Tickets for the Festive Holiday Lights Tour are $35 for adults, and $30 for those 17 and under. Tour days are Fridays at 7:30 pm, and Saturdays & Sundays 5 pm and 7:30 pm. To get your tickets, click HERE now.

PICK UP LOCATION

The pick up location is at Mall of America; parking is free.

The bus pickup/dropoff is located at the north side of Mall of America at the new North Entrance with convenient access from American Boulevard. This is located in the Mall parking lot that is east of IKEA and north of Lindau Lane.