Don’t Miss The Jack O Lantern Spectacular Debut at MN ZOO

AN EVENT FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY

Love Jack O lanterns? How would you like to see thousands of pumpkins illuminated all at once under a dark fall evening at the Minnesota Zoo?

ABOUT THE JACK O LANTERN SPECTACULAR

This is a completely outdoor event that is a must see. Approximately 5,000 pumpkins are along the outdoor trail, which takes approximately 45 minutes to on hour to get through. It is a fun event, so no scare here. The pumpkins are kept fresh and are being made continuously through the end of the festival. You'll see gigantic pumpkins that way 100 to 250 pounds. They expect that more than 20,000 pumpkins will be carved throughout the festival. This is a rain or shine event.

OTHER EVENTS DURING THE FESTIVAL

Each day there will be a straw maze and carousel rides from 5-8 pm. In addition to that, each weekend there are a variety of different things happening, from costume characters, to magicians and Yo Yo artists.

WOULD YOU LIKE TO BE A PUMPKIN ARTIST FOR THE FESTIVAL?

If you think you're pretty good a carving pumpkins you could be hired. If you think you have what it takes to be a part of the pumpkin carving crew, contact Travis Reckner at Travisreckner@gmail.com for more information.

TICKETS AND PRICING

Adult tickets are $18, $15 for Seniors (+65), and $15 for children 3-12.