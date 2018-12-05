Don’t Miss The “Adult Prom” Saturday February 23rd 2019

IF YOU MISSED YOUR PROM...HERE'S YOUR CHANCE!

The Central Minnesota Sexual Assault Center is presenting their "Adult Prom;" a 21+ event that is going to be held on February 23rd, Coyote Moon on Territory Golf Course in St. Cloud.

All proceeds for this event will be benefiting the Central MN Sexual Assault Center.

There will be a silent auction at 5pm with the dinner following at 6pm, and dance at 8pm.

Tickets are $55 per person and are available for purchase now at Eventbrite.com by clicking HERE NOW.