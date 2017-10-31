Don’t Forget About The Teal Pumpkin Project Tonight

You can help make Halloween a safe and happy fun time for all trick or treaters.

MAKE HALLOWEEN FUN FOR ALL KIDS

1 in 13 children have food allergies and with the help from The Teal Pumpkin Project. " "Teal is the new Orange." You can help make Halloween a safe and happy fun time for all trick or treaters. Anaphylaxis is a severe and potentially life threatening allergic reaction to such things as milk, eggs, peanuts and more.

THE TEAL PUMPKIN PROJECT

This Halloween, put out a few teal pumpkins along with your traditional ones, to show that your trick or treat stop is safe for all children. Instead of handing out candy, hand out non food items that make Halloween fun. You can even be added to a MAP as a safe stop for children.

Inexpensive ideas:

Coloring books

Crayons, markers, pens, pencils

Halloween erasers

Stickers

Necklaces, bracelets, rings

Stencils

Bookmarks

WOULD YOU LIKE TO START THE TEAL PUMPKIN PROJECT?