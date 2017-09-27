Donna Rae Brandel, 70, Becker

October 13, 1946 - September 25, 2017

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker for Donna Rae Brandel, age 70, who passed away Monday at her home. Rev. Thomas Grant will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Thursday at the funeral home.

Donna was born Oct. 13, 1946 in Carthage, IL to Glen & Inez (Hartman) Kline. She married Robert Brandel on Mar. 29, 1976 in St. Paul. They have lived in Becker for the past 14 years. Donna worked as a Traffic Clerk for the Gillette Co. in St. Paul for over 20 years. She enjoyed fishing, camping and working in the yard. Donna was outgoing and always had a smile on her face.

Survivors include her husband, Robert of Becker; brothers and sisters, Max (Beth) Kline of Mequon, WI, Jack Kline of Dallas City, IL, Dorothy (Delno) Hein of Hannibal, MO and Mary (Phil) Fedler of Ft. Madison, IA. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers and sisters, Dan Kline, Rollin Kline, Audrey O’Neil, Richard Kline and Ann Palmer.