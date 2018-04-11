Donna Mae Vadner, 82, Paynesville

November 23, 1935 - April 8, 2018

Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 14, 2018 at the Eden Valley Church of God for Donna Mae Vadner, age 82, of Paynesville. Donna passed away peacefully on April 8 at the Koronis Manor in Paynesville. Burial will take place in the old Eden Lake Cemetery in Eden Valley. Visitation will be after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at the church.

Donna was born November 23, 1935 in Eden Valley, MN to Henry and Luella (Driver) Lehnen. She married Russell Vadner on September 23, 1955 in Glenwood, MN. She worked as a Nurse’s Aide at Emmanuel Nursing Home in Litchfield for many years. She enjoyed fishing, especially spear fishing as well as playing cards and bingo.

Donna is survived by her sons Lester, Bruce (Jeannie) and Abraham, all of Paynesville, three grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, sister Irene (Jerry) Diedrich of St. Cloud.

Preceding her in death are her parents, husband Russell, son Charles “Tuna” brother Eugene and sisters Ione Lehnen, and Betty Kilanowski.