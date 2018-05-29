Donna Mae Rachel Lezer Foss, 84

February 3, 1934 - May 29, 2018

Memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church Foley on Friday, June 1, 2018 with visitation beginning at 10:00 am, service at 11:00 am.

Parents: Otto William Lezer and Lydia Alma Packert Lezer. She was born in Gilmanton Township in Benton County Minnesota.

She married Alton Obert Foss on December 19, 1953 in St. Cloud Minnesota.

She attended Foley High School, graduating in 1952.

Donna is survived by her children - Debra (Bob) Cross, Donna (Terry) Yeager, Duane (Wanda), Allen (Beverly), Audrey (Ken) Twit, Arnold (Susie), Arlynn (Tim) Miller; 15 grandchildren and 43 great-grandchildren and her beloved dog Lilly; siblings/spouses: Ed (Anne), Jim (MaryLou) and Dennis (Gwen).