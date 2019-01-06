Donna M. Burton, 86, Clearwater

September 2, 1932 - January 4, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Clearwater for Donna M. Burton, age 86, of Clearwater, who passed away on Friday, January 4, 2019 at Cherrywood of South St. Cloud. Reverend Dennis Backer will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, January 7, 2019 and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday, all at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Clearwater.

Donna was born on September 2, 1932 to Theodore and Rosina (Kloeppner) Wolters in St. Cloud, Minnesota. She was united in marriage to Clarence J. Klinkner on November 11, 1952. Clarence passed away on March 27, 1993. She later was united in marriage to Duane A. Burton, on May 18, 1996. Duane passed away on September 29, 2003. Donna was a member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church and the Clearwater American Legion Post #323 Auxiliary.

Donna was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. First and foremost, she loved spending time with her family, friends and beloved dog, Cody. She enjoyed traveling, and especially enjoyed visiting Branson, Missouri. Donna also enjoyed playing cards and baking. She will be remembered for her wonderful banana bread and caramel rolls.

She is survived by, Ronald (Linda) Klinkner, of St. Cloud, DuWayne (Mary Kurgan) Klinkner, of Sartell, Susan (Doug) Spencer, of Clearwater, Sandra (Myron Marquette) Klinkner, of Fair Haven, Debra (Clifford) Poirier, of Rice, Patrice (Jody) Duncan, of Fair Haven, Myron (Carrie) Klinkner, of Loretto, Robert Klinkner, of Clearwater, Cheryl (Loren Mathison) Klinkner, of Clearwater; step-children, Daniel (Kitty) Burton, of Jordan, Tamara Hoff, of Coon Rapids and Amanda (Steve) Schneider, of Circle Pines; 19 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; and many step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Donna is preceded in death by her two husbands, great-grandson, Rowan Stephens, and parents, brothers and sisters.

A special thank you for the staff of St. Croix Hospice and Cherrywood of South St. Cloud for their loving and compassionate care of Donna.