Donna J. Hall, 81, Becker

May 25, 1936 - April 15, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, April 19th, at 11:00 AM at Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Becker for Donna J. Hall, age 81, of Becker, who died on Sunday at her home surrounded by her loving family as a result of her battle with lung cancer. Rev. Michael Kellog will officiate. Entombment will be in Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum. Friends may call on Wednesday between 4:00-8:00 PM at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and on Thursday one hour prior to services at the church.

Donna was born May 25th, 1936 in Mason City, Iowa to Donald and Stevie (Woodward) Warfield. She married Kenneth Hall on October 20th, 1956 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. She lived in St. Cloud for many years and has been a resident of Becker since 1995. She was a member of Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Becker.

She enjoyed her time at the lake home on Mille Lacs Lake with family and friends. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Donna loved to entertain, cook and knit hats, scarfs, and dish rags which she shared with others.

Survivors include her children, Diane Gannon (Kevin) Rogers, Steve Hall (Lynn) Dayton, Ron Hall (Lisa) Dakota Dunes, SD, daughter-in-law, Kris Hall, Rogers, grandchildren, Allison, Melissa, Natalie, Jennifer, Daniel, Amy, Stephanie, Mitchell, Thomas, Katie, Kassandra, Donald, and Karlie, great-granddaughters, Emma, Evelyn, Victoria and Kennedy, sister Kay Kosloske, Lake Zurich, IL and special friend, Bill Cutter, Becker.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ken, December 24th 1997, son Donald, June 25th, 2016, great-grandson Brooks McNamara, January 8th, 2018.

The family would like to thank Home Care Solutions of Plymouth, especially, the loving care Mom received from Carrie and Helena, and Guardian Angels, Elim Hospice Care of Elk River.