Donald S. “Don” Schepers, 85, St. Cloud

October 6, 1932 - April 21, 2018

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 27, 2018 at St. John Cantius Catholic Church for Donald S. “Don” Schepers, age 85, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Saturday, April 21, 2018 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House. Reverend Tom Knoblach will officiate. Burial, with full military honors, will be at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 26, 2018; and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday, all at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

Don was born on October 6, 1932 to Sylvester and Evelyn (Gilles) Schepers in St. Cloud, Minnesota. He graduated from Cathedral High School and later enlisted in the United States Army. He honorably served his country from 1951 until 1954, reaching the rank of Sargent. Don was united in marriage to Eugenia A. “Jean” Ahrens on September 4, 1954 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Together, they raised their eight children in St. Cloud. Don worked at the Verso Paper Mill in Sartell from 1950 until 1994, retiring after 44 years of service. He was a member of the Sauk Rapids VFW #6992, Waite Park American Legion Silver Star Post #428, the St. Cloud Eagles Aerie #622, the United Papermakers Union Local 274 and St. John Cantius Catholic Church.

Don was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a family man who loved spending time at Lake Vermont in the Alexandria area. There, he celebrated many family events and Fourth of July celebrations. His great-grandchildren, presented him with an award for being the “Inventor of the Lake”. Don was a man with many hobbies and interests. He enjoyed fishing, going to the casino, cooking new recipes, playing cribbage and spending time with his coffee group at Jimmy’s Pour House. He also enjoyed whittling, woodworking and making handmade Christmas ornaments with his wife every year for many generations of family.

Don is survived by his children, Jim (Linda) of Apple Valley, Kathy (Jack) Hawk, of Granite Falls, Cheryl (Marty) Laudert, of Fairbanks, AK, Mary Jo Schepers, of Sartell, Sandy Wessels, of Rock Rapids, IA, Patty (Kerry) Rud, of Alexandria, John (Angie) of Vero Beach, FL and Gail (Jack) Pelzer, of St. Joseph, 22 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Jenny Schepers, of Waite Park and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Jean; grandson, Christopher and brother, Thomas.

A special thank you to Quiet Oaks Hospice House and CentraCare Hospice for their loving and compassionate care of Don.