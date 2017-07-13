Donald J. Kankelfitz, 82, Sauk Rapids

November 14, 1934 - July 12, 2017

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Donald J. Kankelfitz, age 82, of Sauk Rapids. Donald passed away July 12, 2017 at the Good Shepherd Community in Sauk Rapids. Burial will take place in the St. Boniface Parish Cemetery in Cold Spring. Visitation will be one hour prior to services on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Donald was born November 14, 1934 in Hannaford, ND to William A. and Berniece (Beardsley) Kankelfitz. He married Darlene McDonald in 1955 in Mason City, IA and she passed away in 1986. He married Inez Jungels on August 12, 1995 in St. Cloud. He worked as an over the road truck driver for over 50 years. He was a member of AA since 1997.

Donald is survived by his wife Inez, six children Cynthia (Sonny) Thomas of Milaca, David of Colleen, TX, Linda (Harvey) Hauan of Elk River, Ronald of Foley, Laurie (Donald) Kimlinger of Upsala, Donald Jr. (Tammy) of Buffalo, seven grandchildren, sisters Sandra (Bruce) Johnson of Albertville and Donna (Eddie) Charpenteur of St. Cloud.

Donald is preceded in death by his parents, wife Darlene and seven siblings.