Donald J. Boom, 79, Albany

April 17, 1939 – January 22, 2019

Donald James Boom, age 79, Albany, MN died Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at the Melrose Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Donald’s life will be Friday, January 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Seven Dolors Catholic Church, Albany, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church on Friday. Interment will be in Seven Dolors Catholic Cemetery, Albany, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Donald was born April 17, 1939 in Mason City, IA to Theodore and Bernadine (Brinkmoeller) Boom. He married Marie Ehresmann on June 2, 1962 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Belmond, IA. He was a member of Seven Dolors Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus Council No. 3628. Donald enjoyed fishing, hunting, flying, cooking crepes, baking bread, making jerky and rhubarb wine. He received a blue ribbon at the Benton County Fair for his focaccia onion bread. Donald also took great pride in tending to his lawn and gardens.

Survivors include his wife, Marie Boom of Albany, MN; sons and daughters, Michael J. (Suzanne) Boom of Sartell, MN; Nita (John) Feiler of Albany, MN; Toni (John) Miller of Brighton, CO; Audri (special friend Mike Ostendorf) Zeis of Waite Park, MN; Vincent J. (Mia) Boom of Libertyville, IL; sisters, Emily (Paul) Pike of Ocala, FL; and Bernadine Marzen of Mason City, IA; 12 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, great granddaughter Cadence Feiler, brothers, William, Vincent, Theodore Jr., and Robert Boom, sisters, Sr. Juanita Boom and Jean Pitzenberger, and uncle George Boom.

Memorials are preferred to Poor Clares Monastery or to the Sisters of the Order of St. Benedict.