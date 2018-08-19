Donald H. Talberg, 90, Foley

November 26, 1927 - August 19, 2018

Donald H. Talberg, age 90 of Foley, passed away August 19, 2018 at the Foley Nursing Center. Funeral Services will be at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, August 22, 2018 at the Foley Funeral Home. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial with full military honors will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Donald H. Talberg was born November 26, 1927 in Ramey, Minnesota to Roy and Lois (Fleck) Talberg. He married Bernice Davis in 1945 and she preceded him in death. He served honorably in the US Army from 1946 until his retirement in 1968. After his retirement from the Army, Donald worked as the food service director at Michigan Tech University. He married Mildred Dahler on June 28, 1988 in Houghton, Michigan. The couple moved to Gilman in 1989.

He is survived by his son, Jerry (Emiko) Talberg, Clayton, NC, brother; Ray Talberg, Hillman, sister, Elsie Talberg, Sauk Rapids and grandsons; Matthew Switney, Howell, MI and Michael Switney of San Diegao, CA. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Mildred Talberg, son, Donald Jr., daughter, Margaret Paulson and brothers; Robert, Darrell and Joey Talberg, sister, Iris Disney and grandson, Christopher Switney.