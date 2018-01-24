Donald G. Beltrand, 66, Waite Park

March 30, 1951 - January 24, 2018



Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 27, 2018 at Granite City Baptist Church in St. Cloud for Donald G. Beltrand, age 66 of Waite Park who died Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Pastor Dennis Campbell will officiate and burial will be in Benton County Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Friends and family may call one hour prior to services on Saturday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Donald was born on March 30, 1951 to Elmer and Lorraine (Guimont) Beltrand in Princeton, Minnesota. He married Darlene (Teters) on June 5, 2005 in Parkers Prairie, MN. Donald was employed as a welder for Osmosis until retiring due to his health. He was a member of Granite City Baptist Church as a born again Christian and a member of the Young at Hearts group. Donald enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and attending auctions and flea markets. He was a Vikings fan and a jokester. Donald always had a one liner ready with his unforgettable sense of humor.

Donald is survived by his wife, Darlene; son, Joel; step-children, Tammy (Mike) Bowman, Andy (Amy) Kalenda and Linda (Lee) Runningen; siblings, Duane (Peggy) Beltrand, LaNay (Jerry) Brostrom, Dwight (Jan) Beltrand, Mary Sue (Dale) Bistodeau, Sandra (John) Duerr, Glen (Donna) Beltrand, Brian Beltrand, Jody (Jeff) Kurowski and Darcy Brisbin; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Steve; niece, Bridgette Bistodeau; and nephew, Joel Kurowski.