Donald F. Billadeau, 83, St. Joseph

January 17, 1935 – March 17, 2018

Don was born on January 17, 1935 in Crookston, MN to Donald and Evelyn (Beaudry) Billadeau. He served his country in the United States Army from 1957-1959. Don married Joan Meyer on July 30, 1973 in St. Joseph, MN. He worked for Western Electric as an installer for 24 years out of their St. Cloud office. Don then moved to Mesa, AZ and worked for Chambers Electronics. Don was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Joseph, The Knights of Columbus and was a former Grand Knight. He was also a member of the Communication Workers of America (CWA) and the Telephone Pioneers of America. Don was a loving husband, a great cook, and a man that was well liked by all.