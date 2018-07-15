Domestic Assault, Other Charges for St. Cloud man Arrested Friday

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man is in jail on suspicion of two felony charges after an incident involving his ex-girlfriend Friday.

St. Cloud Police say they were called to a threats complaint around 6:00 p.m. When they arrived they found the victim had received several threatening messages from her ex-boyfriend. The ex was identified as 45-year-old Irving Marsaw. He was found in the 300 block of 32nd Avenue North.