Domestic Abuser Pleads Guilty to New Charge
ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man with previous assault convictions has pleaded guilty to a felony domestic assault charge after police were called to an incident April 15.
Court records show 38-year-old Joseph Brown got into an argument with his live-in girlfriend over who she was texting. The woman told police Brown grabbed the woman's phone, slapped her in the face, grabbed her neck and began squeezing as he pushed her down onto the bed. The woman said she had trouble breathing, her vision got fuzzy and thought Brown was going to kill her.
The woman yelled to her juvenile daughter to call 911.
Brown has previous convictions for domestic assault in Winona County and simple battery against a family member in the state of Georgia. He will undergo a domestic abuse evaluation before he is sentenced June 14.