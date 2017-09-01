Dolphins Top Vikings 30-9

The Vikings lost 30-9 at home to the Miami Dolphins in their final preseason game last night. Taylor Heinicke threw for 93 yards and a touchdown and Cayleb Jones had 9 cathes for 127 yards for Minnesota. Mitch Leidner replaced Heinicke and threw for 129 yards.

Kai Forbath may have won the kicking job after making his one field goal try while Marshall Koehn missed an extra point. The Vikings and rest of the NFL will be announcing their roster cuts today and tomorrow.

Minnesota will open the regular season at home against New Orleans Monday September 11. Hear the game on WJON.