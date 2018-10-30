Dolores V. “Paddo” Lowell, 88, St. Joseph

November 26, 1929 - October 30, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Dolores V. “Paddo” Lowell, age 88, of St. Joseph, who passed away on Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at the Good Shephard Nursing Home in Sauk Rapids. Reverend Jerome Tupa, OSB will officiate. Entombment will take place in the Parish Cemetery Mausoleum.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday and after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday both at Heritage Hall at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. Monday at Heritage Hall.

Dolores was born on November 26, 1929 in St. Joseph to Fred and Helen (Worms) Nathan. She married William “Bill” Lowell in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on June 10, 1952 in St. Joseph.

Dolores worked several jobs before retiring from the St. Cloud V.A. Hospital. She also raised her family at home during this time. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, the Senior Citizens, the St. Joseph American Legion Post #328 Auxiliary, and the St. Cloud V.F.W. Post #428 Auxiliary.

She enjoyed quilting, sewing, bowling, camping, and fishing. Dolores especially loved all the time spent with her family.

She is survived by her children, Mary (Ralph) Schroden, Tom (Jane), Bill Jr. (Amy) all of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Pete (Jen) Schroden, Bob (Leota Bemis) Schroden, Shelly (Mike) Roettger, Barb (Kameron) Peck, Erika, and Mitchell Lowell; great-grandchildren, Bob Jr., Reece, and Ivan; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Dolores is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill in 2009; great-grandbabies; brothers, Jerome and LeRoy.

She will be forever loved and remembered by her family.

A Special Thank You to the Staff of Good Shepherd Nursing Home and the St. Cloud CentraCare Heart & Vascular Center Physicians for all the care given to Dolores.