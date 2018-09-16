Dolores M. Mick, 75, Sartell

June 1, 1943 - September 13, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 18, 2018 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Dolores M. Mick, age 75, who passed away Thursday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Timothy Baltes will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and one hour prior to the services Tuesday also at the church. Parish prayers will be at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the church.

Dolores was born June 1, 1943 in St. Cloud to Alphonse & Josephine (Vouk) Theisen. She married Norbert Mick, Jr. on Sept. 14, 1968 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. Dolores worked at Fingerhut for 40 years, retiring in 2002. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church where she was a member of the Christian Mothers, Mission Group, and volunteered at the school. Dolores enjoyed bowling, playing bingo, trips to the casino, and playing cards at the community center. She was an outgoing, caring, active woman who was proud of her family and had a strong faith.

Survivors include her son, Allen Mick (Leslie Bridges) of Kansas City, MO; brother and sisters, Richard “Dick” Theisen of Sartell, Kathy (Ken) Colgrove of Alexandria, Donna (Doug) Novak of Sartell, and Laura Burns of Sartell; and many nieces and nephews. Dolores was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Norbert in 2003.