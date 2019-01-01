Dolores M. Kantor, 78, Holdingford

April 8, 1937 - December 27, 2018

Dolores M. Kantor passes away on Wednesday, December 26, 2018, after a long-fought battle with ALS.

She was born in Duelm, MN to Alfred and Helen (Kampa) Maslonkowski on April 8,1937. She was the oldest of 7 children.

Dolores married Ed Kantor on September 7,1965 in Foley, MN. She was employed as a telephone operator by Northwestern Bell, and later was a homemaker. Her and Edward moved from St. Cloud to Holdingford in 1976. She returned to work at The St. Cloud Hospital and later at The College of St. Benedict in St. Joseph, MN. She was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Opole and a member of the Christian Mothers.

She loved flowers, gardening, and socializing with family and friends. She also loved to write and receive letters.

Dolores is survived by her husband of 53 years, two daughters, Roxanne (Joseph) Becker of Eagan, MN; Nancy Kantor, (Max Ferguson, fiancé) of Chatfield, MN; two granddaughters Katie, and Anna of Eagan MN; sisters Joanie (Duane) Tadych of Sauk Rapids, MN; Jeanne (Ray) Kuklok of Rice, MN; Reta Walz of Big Lake MN; Mary Scherber of Albertville, MN; a sister-in-law, Diane Maslonkowski (Terry Lewandowski, fiancé); and brother Donald Maslon (Sharon) of Tin Cove, TX.

She was preceded in death by daughter, Kerry; brother Bernard; and her parents.

A Celebration of Life will be on Friday, January 4th at 11:00 at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud with visitation one-hour prior. Father Gene Doyle will officiate. A private burial will take place at a later date in Duelm, MN.

The family would like to thank CentraCare Home & Hospice and Country Manor for their kindness and compassion in caring for Dolores.