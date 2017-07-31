Dolores F. Sogge, 92, Eden Valley

April 22, 1925 - July 29, 2017

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 4, 2017 at Church of God in Eden Valley for Dolores F. Sogge, age 92, of Eden Valley, who died Saturday at Paynesville Area Hospital. Pastor Anne Fischhaber will officiate and burial will be in Old Eden Lake Cemetery, Eden Valley. Visitation will be from 4:00–8:00 p.m. Thursday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley and one hour prior the services at church on Friday. Church of God prayers will be at 7:30p.m. Thursday at the funeral home in Eden Valley.

Dolores Fern (Mills) Sogge was born April 22, 1925 in Eden Valley to Page & Clara (Wendroth) Mills. She graduated from Eden Valley High School in 1943. She worked in the office at First District in Litchfield where she met the man of her dreams, Norvald. They were married on January 12, 1946 at Little Brown Church in the Vale in Nashua, IA. They have lived in rural Eden Valley since 1948. Along with raising mink for over 40 years, she also worked at the Watkins Creamery and 22 years at Mills Fur Farm Supply in Eden Valley. She was a member of Church of God in Eden Valley serving as a Sunday School Teacher, Secretary, Treasurer along with serving on many other church committees.

Dolores was a kind and loving person who enjoyed visiting with family and friends. Her family always came first. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, sewing, needle work, working in her flower beds, bird watching and was an avid wheel of fortune fan! Dolores was a dedicated and faithful prayer warrior for her family, her church and anyone in need. She continued to live on the family farm until moving to the Brookview Apartments at the age of 90.