Dollywood Sued For 2 Million Dollars For Faulty Ride
FAULTY COASTER CAUSES ACCIDENT
A husband and wife are suing Dollywood for $2 million dollars due to an accident that happened last summer on the Dollywood RiverRush Water Coaster at Dollywood Splash Country in Pigeon Forge Tennessee.
THE INCIDENT
The couple says they and their two daughters were following instructions that were given by the theme park staff while getting on the water ride, but as their raft got to the top of it's incline, the wife was propelled off the seat and she then fell down into the raft hitting her spine on the hard surface, and couldn't move or feel her legs at the end of the ride.
TMZ reported that they reached out to Dollywood and they haven't heard anything back so far.