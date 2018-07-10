Doggy 101- Free Training For Humans

DOGGY 101: A PET CLASS FOR HUMANS

The Tri County Humane Society is putting on a class for HUMANS. You should leave your dogs at home. During this class, Julie Kustermann, owner of Julie's Kanine K-12, will be teaching you some handy tricks to make sure your dog is well behaved. Nice!

FREE CLASS

The class is absolutely free, but free will donations will be accepted, and is scheduled for August 19th. Donations can be in the form of cash or you can purchase items from Tri County Humane Societies Wish list. See the wish list by clicking here.

GET REGISTERED

If you would like to attend this free class, you can register by clicking HERE now, or you can call the shelter at 320.252.0896.