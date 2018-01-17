Dog Survives 5 Nights In Bitter Cold Huddled in Window Well

EDEN PRAIRIE (AP) -- A 13-year-old dog who's blind and has cancer somehow survived five nights of bitter cold temperatures huddled in a window well of an Eden Prairie house.

Patsy Sumpter says she let her Goldendoodle, Buddy, outside Wednesday night, but he never returned. She began searching as the weather deteriorated.

On Monday, at a house nearby, Emily Raguse went down to a basement spare room and something caught her eye in a window well. There was a dog curled up and covered in snow. She called her neighbor who summoned police. Raguse covered the dog with a towel until police arrived and lifted him out of the window well.

A tag on his collar revealed his name, ``Buddy,'' and his owner's phone number. Sumpter says it's miraculous he was found because he probably wouldn't have survived another night.