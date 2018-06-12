Dog Rescued From Overhang Roof at His Home

SPRING LAKE PARK, Minn. (AP) _ ``Roof! Roof!'' He was practically begging to be rescued.

Firefighters in the Minneapolis suburb of Spring Lake Park on Friday managed to help a 180-pound Saint Bernard named Whiskey who had gotten stuck on the small roof of the overhang at a side door of his home.

The homeowner's mother was housesitting when Whiskey pushed out a window screen and jumped onto the second-story overhang.