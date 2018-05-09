Does Anyone Else Remember We-Fest: Havin’ Fun In ’91?

DO YOU REMEMBER WE FEST 1991?

My aunt Marlene was digging through some things she had put away the other day; and LOOK what she found! A perfect condition 1991 Sweatshirt from WE FEST 1991. Back then,each year there was a catch phrase: Havin' Fun In '91 was the phrase of the year. Just look at the headliners!

FLASHBACK HEADLINERS OF WE FEST 1991

The Sweatshirt depicts the hottest names in country music that year. Probably the biggest being Reba McEntire; but also included other big acts of the day: Pirates of the Mississippi; Kenny Rogers; Vince Gill; Mel McDaniel; Dottie West; Michelle Wright; and Hank Thompson.

THE TRAGIC DEATH OF DOTTIE WEST

Dottie West was making her comeback, as just the year before she owed approximately 1.3 million dollars to the IRS, in which they auctioned off her home and belongings. Just a month after WE FEST 91, an automobile accident claimed her life. She passed away September 4th of 1991.

MY FIRST BIG FESTIVAL APPEARANCE WITH BEMIDJI BAND "CHILL FACTOR"

There was a reason my Aunt Marlene had that sweatshirt. She and my family were big supporters of me chasing my musical dreams. The whole family camped out at WE FEST that year, as I performed on the Grand Stage with a small band out of Bemidji called "Chill Factor."

I remember we had invited lots of our talented musical friends to join us on stage; including a steal guitar player and other guitarists. It was so exciting to be on stage and see everyone out in the crowd.

Two years later, I was back on that same stage with The Bear Creek Band, I believe the next year. To be honest, I'm not sure which year I was with Bear Creek...I joined the Bear Creek Band in 1991, but I can't remember if it was before or after the 91 wefest? I just remember being backstage and meeting Reba's band..I remember also taking photo's of Wynonna Judds dressing room door another year. So much fun but I just can't remember it all!

HAVE A SWEATSHIRT OR MEMORABILIA FROM 1992 OR 1993 WE FEST?