The Latest: Source: Fed Probe of Prince Death Now Inactive

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- As the state of Minnesota ends its investigation into Prince's death without criminal charges, federal authorities say they haven't gotten any credible

evidence to support charges either.

Carver County Attorney Mark Metz announced Thursday that investigators had found no evidence to charge anyone in the case. He says Prince thought he was taking Vicodin pills, not the fentanyl that killed him, and there was no evidence anyone around Prince knew the pills were counterfeit.

After Metz's announcement, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Minneapolis issued a

statement saying it hasn't received any credible evidence that would support federal criminal charges. The office said it wouldn't comment further.

A law enforcement official close to the investigation told The Associated Press that the federal investigation is now inactive unless new information comes forward. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the case remains open.