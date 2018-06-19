Do Your Kids Have “Gaming Disorder”?

HOW BAD CAN IT BE?

So ever since video games came out...what...way back in the 70's, we've been too entertained and it's taken away from our lives. We would have become better people; we would have been active in sports in school; we would be happy and healthy. We would have been outside.

WHAT IS GAMING DISORDER

The World Health Organization says gaming disorder is: "characterized by impaired control over gaming, increasing priority given to gaming over other activities to the extent that gaming takes precedence over other interests and daily activities, and continuation or escalation of gaming despite the occurrence of negative consequences."

I'm not saying that I don't think video gaming should have a place. I don't necessarily play video games all the time; unless I'm winding down before bed...I might play a game killing alien bugs before I go to sleep. Oviously though, I don't have gaming disorder. I have working disorder. No one has a problem with that.

SOMETHING YOU'RE GOOD AT

There's something to be said about finding something that you are good at. In school, if you are athletic, you've got it made. You can join every sport and be busy all year long. If you AREN'T good at it, I guess you're supposed to sign up anyway; so you really help those athletic kids shine.

If you're not good at music...if you're not good at sports...maybe you ARE good at video games? Maybe it helps you find fun! Makes you smile! Maybe you enjoy NOT being scoffed at.

THE SIGNS OF GAMING DISORDER