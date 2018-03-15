WJON "It Matters With Kelly Cordes -Back In Time With Stearns History Museum

THE FLAT IRON FEATURES 'THE DARRELL BURGER"

Steve Penick from The Stearns History Museum stopped by today to talk about a little piece of our history. Darrell Peterson started something that turned into something bigger than he probably ever imagined. In 1975, he introduced a sandwich called the Darrell burger at his cozy and comfortable downtown St. Cloud bar, The Flat Iron.

NOTHING BUT THE BEST

Eight years later it would be voted “The Best Darn Burger In Town”. Peterson claimed several key components made the Darrell burger successful. For starters, you need a flat grill and the right ingredients. Peterson said, “There’s nothing worse than a burger with a cold bun.”

SERVING AN AMAZING BURGER

Customers could build their own Darrell burger or chose from several menu options. Locals flooded the Flat Iron to enjoy a good, warm sandwich that was often served with chips and signature Bazooka bubblegum on the side.

WE SAY GOODBYE

The Flat Iron closed in the early 1990s; but it seems people just couldn't forget about the burger, as it would reappear on the O'Hara Bros. menu in 1995.