Do Minnesota Men Want Valentine’s Day Gifts?

What is the right answer to this question? Everyone is different I suppose. Guys are expected to remember their wives on Valentines Day; but is the same expected from women? If you are the one who cooks every day, is making his favorite meal really that special? Or do you need to go the extra mile and do something more?

I read something today that made sense to me. Just because guys don't show emotion all the time; and just because they don't ask for gifts, doesn't mean they don't want to be shown that they matter. So be nice; and show them that they matter.

Why is it so easy to figure out what to do for my sons? They LOVE getting gifts. I always find something for them for Valentine's Day.

This year, I am making them all home made chocolate covered strawberries...IF I can find any strawberries worth dipping this time of year. I haven't seen them around much.

If you are looking for gift ideas for guys, here are some ideas straight from the source: