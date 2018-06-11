DNR Seeking Help to Grow Angling, Hunting Numbers

UNDATED -- A decline in the number of people hunting and fishing has prompted the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to develop a citizens council to help reverse the trend.

A 2016 summit to address the issue spawned the idea for an R3 Council, to recruit, retain and reactivate anglers and hunters in the state.

DNR spokesman James Burnham says it's a critical issue for Minnesota and one that can't be done without the help of different ideas.

The DNR is looking for 10 people to sit on the 15-member council. The seats are two-year terms and the group will meet every three months.

The deadline to apply is Friday, June 22nd.