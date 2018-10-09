DNR Reviewing Fish Regulations on Pearl Lake

MARTY -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding a public meeting to review the existing northern pike and walleye regulations on Pearl Lake in Maine Prairie Township.

The meeting will be held at the Holy Cross Catholic School in Maine Thursday from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

The current regulations have been in place since 2009 and since then, the size of northern pike have remained unchanged at about 20 inches, but the percentage of northern larger than 24 and 30 inches has increased.

The DNR says the size structure for the walleye has not improved under the experimental regulation, with the average size decreasing as well as the number of fish over 17 and 20 inches declining.