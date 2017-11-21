DNR Releases Little Rock Creek Management Plan

LITTLE FALLS -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has released a draft of the five-year action plan for the Little Rock Creek watershed.

The plan aims to ensure groundwater use in the Little Rock Creek area south of Little Falls is sustainable into the future.

A watershed health assessment indicated water use in the area was high and cumulative groundwater use was reducing stream flow. The DNR created an advisory team in early 2016 to address the issue after it was learned groundwater use in the area is increasing at a faster rate than the statewide average.

There is a public meeting scheduled for Saturday, December 9th at the Little Falls Community School Commons at 11:00 a.m.

The plan and feedback survey can be viewed on the DNR's website .