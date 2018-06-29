DNR Proposing Regulation Changes on Rainy River/Lake of the Woods

BAUDETTE -- A popular spring fishing destination may have some bag limit changes next year.

The Rainy River on the south end of Lake of the Woods is one of the first open water angling spots every spring, drawing thousands of anglers to the region. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says, as a result, there is tremendous fishing pressure on the male walleye population needed for spawning.

Brett Nelson is the Large Lake Specialist for Lake of the Woods. He says they are proposing a catch-and-release fishing season on Rainy River from March 1st to April 14th.

Nelson also says they are proposing a winter bag limit on Lake of the Woods to match the summer regulations, going from eight walleye or sauger down to six, with no more than four walleye.